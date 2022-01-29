Citigroup Inc. Sells 8,918 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,034 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,918 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBP. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth approximately $60,233,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,053.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 221,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,124,000 after buying an additional 202,455 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 6,265.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 181,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,190,000 after buying an additional 178,505 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth approximately $9,158,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 34.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 304,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,679,000 after purchasing an additional 77,975 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $106.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.82. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.43 and a twelve month high of $141.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.69 and a 200-day moving average of $123.25.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.13 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

In related news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $263,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $3,942,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,997,505 in the last 90 days. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IBP shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

