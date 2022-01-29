Citigroup Inc. Sells 24,906 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,906 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 79.0% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 53.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.41, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.53.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 2,307.87%.

EPR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

