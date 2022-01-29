Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,597 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 4.6% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 567,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,429,000 after acquiring an additional 24,935 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 23.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.17.

NYSE:AYI opened at $188.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.19 and a 12-month high of $224.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

