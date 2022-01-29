Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 81.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,688 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $64.92 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $75.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.60.

Several research firms have commented on IHG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

