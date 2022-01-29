Citigroup Inc. Has $3.37 Million Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,915 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

CBSH opened at $67.96 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.51.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $650,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 9,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $631,082.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,174 shares of company stock worth $1,593,623. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.