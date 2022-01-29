Citigroup Inc. Buys 53,123 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,123 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.37.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACAD opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.87. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $52.80.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

