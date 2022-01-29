Citigroup Downgrades Kroger (NYSE:KR) to Sell

Citigroup downgraded shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $47.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kroger from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.44.

Get Kroger alerts:

KR opened at $43.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average of $42.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44. Kroger has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kroger will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,129,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,614,000 after purchasing an additional 624,483 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 113,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,277,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,548,000 after buying an additional 884,886 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,374,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,422,000 after buying an additional 982,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.