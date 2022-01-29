Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.33. Chuy’s posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHUY shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter worth about $1,621,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 473.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 10,118 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 21.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.05. 142,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,750. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 2.01.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

