Chrysalis Investments (LON:MERI) Shares Up 8.8%

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:MERI)’s share price shot up 8.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 174 ($2.35) and last traded at GBX 174 ($2.35). 2,932,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 487% from the average session volume of 499,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($2.16).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 174 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 187.88.

Chrysalis Investments Company Profile (LON:MERI)

Merian Chrysalis Investment Co Ltd is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Chrysalis Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chrysalis Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.