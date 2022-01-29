Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.17

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 42577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.
CD has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.18 and a beta of 2.83.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,673,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Chindata Group by 14.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 30,645 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter worth $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Chindata Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Chindata Group by 76.6% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,205,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,595,000 after buying an additional 3,124,291 shares during the last quarter. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
