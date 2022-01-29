Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.17

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 42577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

CD has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.18 and a beta of 2.83.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $114.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,673,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Chindata Group by 14.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 30,645 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter worth $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Chindata Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Chindata Group by 76.6% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,205,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,595,000 after buying an additional 3,124,291 shares during the last quarter. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

