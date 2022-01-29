Chiliz Price Tops $0.18 (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $99.26 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chiliz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00043291 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00108679 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz (CRYPTO:CHZ) is a coin. It launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,955,069,766 coins. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.