Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.01 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will report $45.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.01 billion and the lowest is $42.80 billion. Chevron posted sales of $25.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year sales of $156.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150.93 billion to $162.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $172.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $160.83 billion to $203.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.55.

CVX traded down $4.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.61. 24,803,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,969,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron has a 12-month low of $84.57 and a 12-month high of $137.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.74. The company has a market cap of $251.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,775,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total value of $2,988,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 542,883 shares of company stock valued at $66,189,185 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,347,000 after buying an additional 40,467 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 967,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,301,000 after buying an additional 174,299 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $596,000. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

