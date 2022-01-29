Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Chegg traded as low as $23.88 and last traded at $24.54, with a volume of 15327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.36.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities downgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

In related news, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Chegg by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,009,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,576,000 after acquiring an additional 507,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,503,000 after purchasing an additional 60,665 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,956,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,498 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,322,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,031,000 after purchasing an additional 496,464 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,571,000 after purchasing an additional 19,379 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -406.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.65.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

