ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Trading Down 7.9%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) shares traded down 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.58 and last traded at $11.60. 308,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 10,035,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average of $21.36.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $190,171.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 479,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $9,933,603.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,029,688 shares of company stock worth $20,775,052 over the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 2,121.7% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 202.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 491.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

