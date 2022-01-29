Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.13

Challenger Energy Group PLC (LON:CEG) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00), with a volume of 325494910 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Challenger Energy Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.04.

Challenger Energy Group PLC engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Caribbean and South America. The company was formerly known as Bahamas Petroleum Company plc and changed its name to Challenger Energy Group PLC in May 2021. Challenger Energy Group PLC was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

