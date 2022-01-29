Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH) Insider Purchases £1,872.45 in Stock

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH) insider Martin Andersson purchased 9,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £1,872.45 ($2,526.24).

Martin Andersson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 26th, Martin Andersson purchased 162,615 shares of Chaarat Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £30,896.85 ($41,684.90).

On Friday, December 24th, Martin Andersson bought 160,000 shares of Chaarat Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £32,000 ($43,173.23).

On Tuesday, December 21st, Martin Andersson bought 160,000 shares of Chaarat Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £32,000 ($43,173.23).

Shares of LON:CGH opened at GBX 19.23 ($0.26) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 19.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 21.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £132.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 18.25 ($0.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 31.48 ($0.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Separately, restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.81) price objective on shares of Chaarat Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Chaarat Gold

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

