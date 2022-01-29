CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Receives C$3.24 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.24.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CEU. TD Securities boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.85 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

TSE:CEU traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.34. The company had a trading volume of 783,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,762. The company has a market capitalization of C$596.40 million and a PE ratio of 9.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.84. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$1.36 and a 52 week high of C$2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.69, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$314.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$281.35 million. Analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 6.32%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.