Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 47.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,550 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,719,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,047,000 after acquiring an additional 53,779 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,726,000 after purchasing an additional 587,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,049,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,423,000 after purchasing an additional 323,931 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,321,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,096,000 after buying an additional 685,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,040,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,608,000 after buying an additional 34,036 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

CDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.92.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $52,685,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total transaction of $493,716.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 548,812 shares of company stock worth $58,294,328. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.34 and a beta of 1.36. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.99 and its 200-day moving average is $106.83.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.72 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.