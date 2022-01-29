Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Issues Earnings Results

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 11.64%.

Shares of CVCY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.66. 53,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,187. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $271.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

A number of research firms have commented on CVCY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVCY. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $333,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 73.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 14,286 shares in the last quarter. 45.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

