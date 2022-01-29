Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) to report $91.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Celsius’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $87.50 million and the highest is $95.22 million. Celsius reported sales of $35.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 156.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsius will report full year sales of $301.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $297.50 million to $305.23 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $507.37 million, with estimates ranging from $458.80 million to $570.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Celsius.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $94.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CELH shares. UBS Group started coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,876,497.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CELH traded up $4.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,600,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,160. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $110.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 409.58 and a beta of 2.02.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

