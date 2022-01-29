Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) will post earnings per share of ($1.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($1.00). Cellectis posted earnings of ($0.95) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year earnings of ($3.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($3.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($0.79). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 188.02% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLLS shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair cut shares of Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prosight Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 1.2% during the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 87,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 94.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 10.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,079,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLLS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 478,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,207. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.72. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $30.08.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

