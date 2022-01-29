Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of CLS opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. Celestica has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $12.49.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Celestica had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 9.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 195.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 16.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

