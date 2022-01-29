CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Shares Gap Down to $10.15

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.15, but opened at $9.84. CCC Intelligent Solutions shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 4,727 shares trading hands.

CCCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $176.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at $118,840,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at $57,107,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at $25,287,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at $5,422,000. Finally, Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at $417,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS)

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

