Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $175.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

NASDAQ CATY traded up $1.96 on Friday, hitting $44.59. 538,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,891. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.37. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.66%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,724 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

