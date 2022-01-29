CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarLotz Inc. provides used vehicle consignment and Retail Remarketing(TM) business which provides corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. CarLotz Inc., formerly known as Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp., is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Separately, Barrington Research cut shares of CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOTZ opened at $1.82 on Thursday. CarLotz has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $207.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. CarLotz had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $68.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarLotz will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in CarLotz by 21.1% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CarLotz by 27.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CarLotz by 7.0% in the second quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CarLotz by 23.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in CarLotz by 62.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

