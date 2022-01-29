CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CARG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.78.

CARG stock opened at $30.42 on Tuesday. CarGurus has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $39.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.74.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $222.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $384,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $58,883.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492,016 shares of company stock worth $18,019,842 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 31.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,237 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 23.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,266 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,167,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,088,000 after purchasing an additional 18,828 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 5.1% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,138,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,169,000 after purchasing an additional 102,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 1,795.2% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

