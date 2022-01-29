Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.16

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.16 and last traded at $17.19, with a volume of 3571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSII shares. Guggenheim lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 6.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average of $29.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 18,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,919,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,079,000 after acquiring an additional 144,339 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

