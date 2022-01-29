Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$5.75 target price on Cardinal Energy and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Cardinal Energy stock opened at C$5.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of C$0.99 and a one year high of C$5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$788.10 million and a PE ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.03.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$120.01 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Energy will post 0.7384805 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

