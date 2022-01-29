Caption Management LLC Reduces Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Caption Management LLC reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,003 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVS. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Redburn Partners lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

NVS opened at $85.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. Novartis’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

