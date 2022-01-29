Capitolis Advisors LLC Takes $23.75 Million Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 149,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $23,754,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Camden Property Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CPT opened at $158.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.03. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $99.70 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.05, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 278.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $167.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.81.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 34,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $5,987,018.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,530 shares of company stock worth $36,241,226 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

