Capitolis Advisors LLC Reduces Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,636 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $13,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $88.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.52. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The company has a market cap of $161.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $472,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total transaction of $161,292.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 396,849 shares of company stock worth $33,207,697. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.39.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

