Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $24.87 Million Stock Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 28,363 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $24,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Coherent by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coherent during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherent alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $254.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $261.35 and its 200-day moving average is $255.28. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.43 and a 1 year high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.25). Coherent had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $391.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on COHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Coherent in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

Coherent Profile

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.