Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 42,619 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 60.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,083 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 42,619 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $426,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.9% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 63,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.8% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.9% in the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 11,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 18.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,483,000 after acquiring an additional 13,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $245.93 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $256.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.61 and a 200-day moving average of $229.59.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

