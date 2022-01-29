Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 54,138 Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 54,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bilibili by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

BILI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

BILI opened at $30.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.59. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.20. Bilibili Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

