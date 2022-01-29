Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys 57,638 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 421,957 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,638 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Holistic Financial Partners bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Shares of MBT opened at $7.57 on Friday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average is $8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 267.41% and a net margin of 12.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.