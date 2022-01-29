Capital Counsel LLC NY Has $243,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Capital Counsel LLC NY trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $418,413,000. Amundi bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $395,458,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after buying an additional 1,658,293 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $257,671,000 after buying an additional 1,177,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $177,715,000 after buying an additional 818,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $234.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

