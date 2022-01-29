Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the transportation company on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Canadian Pacific Railway has decreased its dividend payment by 37.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Canadian Pacific Railway has a payout ratio of 15.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

NYSE CP opened at $72.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $83.07. The company has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.08 and its 200 day moving average is $72.37.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

