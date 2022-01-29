Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.47.

NYSE CNI opened at $119.83 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $136.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.88. The firm has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.579 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 75.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,271,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,137,000 after buying an additional 548,195 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,619,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 15.7% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

