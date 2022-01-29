Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNI. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.47.

Shares of CNI opened at $119.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.579 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

