Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Raised to $142.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CNI. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.47.

NYSE:CNI opened at $119.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

