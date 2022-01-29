Canadian National Railway Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.56. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.83 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$129.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$138.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$168.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$132.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$154.68.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$153.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$158.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$149.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.09. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$125.00 and a one year high of C$168.66.

In related news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total transaction of C$885,428.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,147 shares in the company, valued at C$17,942,149.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.733 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

