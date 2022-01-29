Canadian National Railway Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.47.

CNI opened at $119.83 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $136.22. The company has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 38.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.579 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

