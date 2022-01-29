Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Trading Down 1.4%

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY)’s share price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. 310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86. The firm has a market cap of $132.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Calloway’s Nursery’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.69%.

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc engages in operating of garden centers. Its products include mosquito control, soils and mulches, pottery, fertilizers, weed control, birding, rain bird drip irrigation, viz glass, lawn decor, chimeneas, and corinthian bells wind chimes. The company was founded by Jim Estill, John Cosby, and John Peters in March 1986 and is headquartered in North Richland Hills, TX.

