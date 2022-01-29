California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 470 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 320,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $7,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 6,868.8% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 6,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

NYSE:REZI opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average of $27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.29 and a twelve month high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REZI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Resideo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.