California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $9,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 139.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BEAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.22.

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $64.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.00. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.34 and a 12-month high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%. On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.