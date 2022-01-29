California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.98 Million Stock Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sonos were worth $8,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atreides Management LP increased its position in Sonos by 4.0% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 785,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,677,000 after buying an additional 30,320 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the third quarter worth approximately $752,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 71.1% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the second quarter worth approximately $22,060,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the third quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonos alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SONO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.88. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $1,770,532.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.