California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.14 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $8,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBRDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock.

LBRDA stock opened at $145.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 1.01. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $135.10 and a 1-year high of $188.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.17.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

