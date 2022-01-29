California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 1,297 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $8,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 71,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 919,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,422,000 after acquiring an additional 141,851 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 230,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,381,000 after acquiring an additional 88,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $85.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.71. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.97. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.66 and a 12 month high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, insider John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $270,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $77,311.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,872 shares of company stock worth $606,032. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.