California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Q2 were worth $8,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Q2 by 208.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,447,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,916 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 9.0% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,961,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,949,000 after acquiring an additional 410,371 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 47.6% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,106,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,639,000 after acquiring an additional 356,912 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Q2 by 33.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 800,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,172,000 after acquiring an additional 202,449 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Q2 by 18.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,353,000 after acquiring an additional 158,369 shares during the period.

QTWO opened at $59.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.83. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO John E. Breeden sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $38,226.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $4,910,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,002 shares of company stock valued at $10,080,566 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Q2 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.70.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

