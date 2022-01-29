Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.37) target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt cut Cairn Energy to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 225 ($3.04) to GBX 180 ($2.43) in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 225 ($3.04) to GBX 205 ($2.77) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt cut Cairn Energy to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 225 ($3.04) to GBX 180 ($2.43) in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 220 ($2.97) to GBX 250 ($3.37) and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 232 ($3.13) to GBX 235 ($3.17) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cairn Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 215 ($2.90).

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

Shares of LON CNE opened at GBX 203 ($2.74) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 188.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 179.55. Cairn Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 122 ($1.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 213.44 ($2.88).

In related news, insider James Smith sold 96,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.56), for a total transaction of £182,781.90 ($246,602.67).

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.